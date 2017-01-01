Send your phone a link to cooler

We love TV. We love our friends. Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a way to connect with friends while watching our favorite shows, even if we’re watching at different times?

Save or send your creation to friends and fellow fans

Capture an instant clip and make it your own

Identify the exact moment you’re watching with the tap of a button

cooler can detect the precise moment you’re watching with a tap of a button. We’re adding new shows all the time. Works whether you’re watching hulu on your laptop in bed, streaming Netflix on your tablet in the kitchen, or watching cable on your parent’s couch.

Capture the best moments of your favorite shows with an instant animated GIF. Adjust the length, write your commentary, or add meme text to make your take.

Every cooler creation, or “take” is saveable, sendable, and sharable via text, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit, and pretty much anywhere else you can think of.

— even when you're watching at completely different times. cooler shields you from shows you haven’t seen yet, so you’ll never have to worry about spoilers.

... and cooler is TV together. Add friends from your address book and social media, or follow show insiders and influencers. You’ll never have to watch alone.

I don’t know what the hell i did before cooler . seriously. now i’m able to enjoy my favorite shows with friends and strangers and have a hell of good time doing it.

Every take from cooler also lives on our website, where you can like, comment, or share — from the comfort of your desktop. Join the conversation wherever you are.

@coolertv this is what i’ve been waiIng for. Finally. I can watch Gilmore Girls in peace.

Share your take on your favorite shows across the internet

Our partners

We’re working with the leading producers, networks, and creators of content around the world.

