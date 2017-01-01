shows
stories
app
 
img
window

tv is cooler together

We love TV. We love our friends. Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a way to connect with friends while watching our favorite shows, even if we’re watching at different times?

    •

Send your phone a link to cooler

  • create

    Sync

    Identify the exact moment you’re watching with the tap of a button

  • create

    GIF

    Capture an instant clip and make it your own

  • create

    Share

    Save or send your creation to friends and fellow fans

img
img

Binge with benefits

cooler can detect the precise moment you’re watching with a tap of a button. We’re adding new shows all the time. Works whether you’re watching hulu on your laptop in bed, streaming Netflix on your tablet in the kitchen, or watching cable on your parent’s couch.

img
img

GIF your TV

Capture the best moments of your favorite shows with an instant animated GIF. Adjust the length, write your commentary, or add meme text to make your take.

img
img

Share anywhere

Every cooler creation, or “take” is saveable, sendable, and sharable via text, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit, and pretty much anywhere else you can think of.

img
img

Connect with friends

— even when you're watching at completely different times. cooler shields you from shows you haven’t seen yet, so you’ll never have to worry about spoilers.

img
img

TV is cooler together

... and cooler is TV together. Add friends from your address book and social media, or follow show insiders and influencers. You’ll never have to watch alone.

ghost

I don’t know what the hell i did before cooler. seriously. now i’m able to enjoy my favorite shows with friends and strangers and have a hell of good time doing it.

ROBERT KIRKMAN
CREATOR, THE WALKING DEAD
share

cooler everywhere

Every take from cooler also lives on our website, where you can like, comment, or share — from the comfort of your desktop. Join the conversation wherever you are.

Watch. React. Create. Share. Chuckle. Weep. Repeat.

Share your take on your favorite shows across the internet

tv fans

As seen on

 

  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo

 

Our partners

We’re working with the leading producers, networks, and creators of content around the world.

  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo
  • partners logo

In hac habitasse platea dictumst. Vivamus adipiscing fermentum quam volutpat aliquam. Integer et elit eget elit
facilisis trisIque. Nam vel iaculis mauris. Sed ullamcorper tellus erat, non ul.

animal

Download the cooler app for free

Made with ♥ in California

    •

contact us

© Copyright 2017. All rights reserved